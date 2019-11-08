TAMU-CoitRd--for-PRINT.jpg

What we do

The Texas A&M AgriLife Center at Dallas is a scientific research campus and headquarters for public teaching. Texas A&M AgriLife researchers and extension specialists at Dallas work to advance three areas: urban agriculture and forestry, water and land resources, and healthy living. Click here to learn more.

Select Programs

This gallery showcases some of the scientific research and extension initiatives housed at Texas A&M AgriLife's Dallas center. Explore the site navigation bar for a listing of these and all other programs at Dallas.

Genome Research

genome feature image.jpg

Applying genomics and molecular genetics to improve resiliency in plants

Turfgrass Breeding

turfgrass-breeding-feature image.jpg

Breeding resilient turfgrass varieties for sustainable urban living across Texas and the U.S.

Family & Community Health

family-community-health-agrilife-extension-003.jpg

Offering statewide public outreach and education programs on family and community health topics.

Urban Ecological Engineering

fouad-michelle-500-300.jpg

Seeking solutions that mimic natural systems to reduce the impact of urbanization on nature

